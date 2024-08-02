Cavite fish samples show traces of oil

The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) reported Friday that fish samples collected off Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite showed some degree of tainting with petrochemicals, albeit before any oil slicks were noticed in the area.

DA-BFAR said it has been monitoring the situation in fishing areas that could potentially be affected by the oil spill following the sinking of the motor tanker (MT) Terra Nova off the coast of Lamao Point in Limay, Bataan on 25 July.

It is feared its cargo of nearly 1.5 million liters (400,000 gallons) of industrial oil might leak and spread to nearby areas.

On 30 July, the local government of Bataan imposed a fishing ban in Limay.

DA-BFAR noted a sensory evaluation showed there was a degree of contamination from the oil spill.

It said that continuous fish sampling is being conducted in affected areas in Region 3, Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region (NCR) for traces of oil and grease. Laboratory tests will be conducted for the presence of harmful substances and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH) to determine if the fish and other seafood are free of contamination and are safe for public consumption.

Meanwhile, fish samples gathered from Tanza, Cavite City, and Naic remained free of petrochemical contamination.

Nevertheless, the bureau maintained that as a precautionary measure, fish harvested in areas where oil slicks were observed be deemed unsafe for human consumption to avoid incidents of food poisoning as a result of ingesting contaminated seafood.

A no-catch zone for all types of shellfish (i.e., mussels, blue crabs, mud crabs, and clams) was declared in the province of Cavite on 31 July.

As of this writing, the monitoring of catch landings and market inspections was being conducted to ensure the safety and quality of fish and other seafood being sold in local markets.

Ground validation is also continuing across affected areas, simultaneous with the validation of affected fisherfolk according to the FishR database to ensure accurate documentation and the provision of support to impacted communities in coordination with local government units.

The DA-BFAR urged fisherfolk and the public to remain calm and monitor the situation through updates issued by government authorities.

The agency said that for information and concerns, the public may communicate with the nearest DA-BFAR office or email at do@bfar.da.gov.ph.

Class suit mulled

Meanwhile, a class action suit is being mulled by fishermen against the owners of the MT Terra Nova for the oil spill off the coast of Bataan that is starting to spread to nearby areas.

This was announced by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla after he met with officials of an inter-agency task force that is probing the spill.

Representatives from the relevant government agencies and local government units attended the meeting.

Aside from the criminal aspect, Remulla said the government is exploring measures to mitigate the economic impact of the oil spill on fishermen and other sectors that rely on the sea for their livelihood.

“We need to help them. The government cannot abandon them,” Remulla said.

Earlier, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the national government agencies concerned to provide the necessary support to the affected LGUs using the lessons learned from the Oriental Mindoro oil spill last year.