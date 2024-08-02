CAAP solidifies gov’t collaboration

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is strengthening ties with local government units (LGUs) to boost airport development nationwide.

In a statement Friday, CAAP director general Capt. Manuel L. Tamayo lauded the collaboration with LGUs and other government agencies, saying it is “key to advancing our airport services and infrastructure.”

Zamboanga International Airport has received a new ambulance from the city government, enhancing emergency services for tourists, while the Tacloban Airport is undergoing upgrades, including a new airport driveway, air conditioning units for the arrival area and VIP room, and solar street lights.

The project is a joint effort of the City Engineering District and the Tingog Partylist.

Calbayog Airport has also benefited from improvements, such as the installation of 40 solar lights through a partnership between the Office of Civil Defense and Tingog Partylist.

The LGU also provided leaf and dust blowers and improved internet access at the airport.

General Santos City (Gensan) Airport, one of the first in the country with automated external defibrillators, is another example of successful public-private partnership. The airport has undergone renovations with the help of private organizations and the LGU.

Tamayo stressed the importance of collaboration in enhancing the country’s connectivity and economic growth.