Bong Go calls for vigilance against leptospirosis

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is urging the public to safe during the rainy season, emphasizing the risk of leptospirosis. This call to action comes as he continues his efforts to provide immediate relief to affected communities.

“Sa pagdami po ng kaso ng leptospirosis, sigurado po tayo dahil baha ‘no, hindi naman po maiiwasan yon. Kaya sumunod tayo sa paalala ng ating mga health workers. Sundin po natin ang paalala, sumunod tayo sa mga health protocols,” said Go in an interview during his visit to Pila, Laguna on 29 July.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection commonly spread through contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected animals, often occurring after heavy rainfall and flooding. The disease can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, headache, and muscle pain. In severe cases, it may result in kidney damage, liver failure, and even death if left untreated.

On 29 and 30 July, Go’s Malasakit Team coordinated with Congresswomen Bel Zamora, Mayor Francis Zamora, Councilors Ervic Vijandre, Don Allado, Barangay Kapitolyo Captain Alex Torres, and Barangay Santolan Captain Gab Bayan, and delivered 1,050 food packs intended for families in San Juan City hit hard by the typhoon.

“Sa panahon ng tag-ulan at pagbaha, isa sa mga sakit na kinakailangang bantayan ay ang leptospirosis. Sa gitna ng ating pagharap sa mga kalamidad tulad ng Bagyong Carina, mahalaga na tayo ay maging maingat at alisto sa ating kalusugan,” Go urged.

Amidst these recurrent natural disasters, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, remains steadfast in his commitment to bolster the country's healthcare. He reiterated his support for the establishment of more Super Health Centers nationwide, aiming to alleviate hospital occupancy rates and bring government medical services closer to the people.

"The establishment of Super Health Centers is crucial," said Go. "These facilities will provide primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection right within our communities."

Thanks to the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, more than 700 Super Health Centers will be established nationwide. This initiative underscores Go's dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility and readiness, especially in times of crisis.

Senator Go also emphasized the vital importance of Malasakit Centers in offering immediate healthcare support to alleviate financial stress. He urged residents with health concerns to make use of the Malasakit Center at San Juan Medical Center.

The Malasakit Centers Act, principally authored and sponsored by Senator Go, has established 166 centers across the country, benefiting around ten million underprivileged Filipinos by simplifying access to medical assistance from various government agencies.

“Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga kababayan na higit na nangangailangan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go.