Bong Go backs new tranches of pay hike for gov't employees

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has backed the use of surplus funds to roll out a new tranche of salary increases for government employees.

He commended the Department of Budget and Management for aligning with his proposed Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 6.

Last year, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 2504, also known as "Salary Standardization Law VI," aimed at expanding on the framework established by Republic Act No. 11466, also known as Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5.

“Even without the passage of the proposed new law, we welcome this development initiated by the executive to fund and implement a new tranche of salary increases for government employees,” Go said.

“Pagkilala ito sa serbisyo ng mga ordinaryong kawani ng gobyerno na nagsasakripisyo upang magsilbi sa bayan. Malaking tulong ito sa mga empleyado sa pampublikong sektor para malampasan ang mga hamon tulad ng inflation o pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin,” he added.

Go’s advocacy for the welfare of ordinary employees in the public sector comes at a time when economic challenges have heightened the need for financial stability among the country’s workforce.

"Bilang lingkod-bayan, tungkulin natin na siguraduhing ang bawat kawani ng gobyerno ay nabibigyan ng sapat na mga benepisyo na nararapat para sa kanilang pagsisilbi sa ating mga kababayan,” reiterated Go.

During a public hearing on Tuesday, 30 July, conducted by the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Finance Secretary Ralph Recto clarified the legal grounds and benefits of redirecting unused funds from various government entities to improve public welfare and priority services including increased compensation in the public sector.

Recto remarked, "Ito po ang listahan ng mga proyekto at programang popondohan… Napakarami po niyan. Ilan dito ay ang halimbawa, Davao City Bypass Construction Project, Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project, Panay-Gimaras-Negros Island Bridges, Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project, Metro Manila Subway Project, Salary Standardization 6 na may halagang 40 billion para sa empleyado ng pamahalaan.”

For his part, Go renewed his appeal for agencies to maximize their available budgets to improve its services that would benefit the poor and needy sectors. In particular, he asked PhilHealth to properly use its funds to expand its benefit packages, increase case rates, and explore lowering members’ contributions.

He added that if excess funds exist similar to the case of PhilHealth, finance managers and agency officials must ensure that these can be used for its intended purpose which is to improve the healthcare system and promote the welfare of the general public.

"Ang ating mga kawani sa gobyerno ay matagal nang nangangailangan ng isa pang pagtaas ng sahod. Suportado ko ito patungo sa pagpapabuti ng kanilang kalagayan sa buhay,” Go said referring to the planned salary increases.

"Hindi lang ito tungkol sa pagtaas ng sahod, kundi pati na rin sa pagpapalakas ng integridad at kahusayan sa ating mga serbisyong pampubliko. Kung mas maganda ang pasahod, umaasa tayong mas magiging epektibo ang ating mga kawani sa pagtupad ng kanilang mga tungkulin,” he added.