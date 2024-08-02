BLAME IT ON THE RAIN: Honda launches promo for owners these stormy days

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) is now offering amazing deals for all Honda Connect users with its “Rainy Day Special” promo.
This special offer runs from 22 July to 30 September at participating Honda Cars Dealerships.
Launched in September 2023, the Honda Connect app provides a seamless connection between Honda owners and their cars.
It equips them with safety, security and convenience features with just a tap on their phones.
All Honda owners with a Honda Connect account can get a free 50-point check-up with tire and battery assessment.
Users can also avail of the following discounts upon availing of any service at any participating Honda cars dealership: 10 percent discount on select parts and fluids (windshield washer fluid, wiper blades, brake pads, brake fluid, light bulb); and 20 percent discount on air conditioner lubricant.
Additional freebies include “Wipe Down Disinfection” for a minimum spend of P3,000, and “Water Repellent Coating Kit for Window and Body” for a minimum spend of P10,000.
As a show of appreciation and support for Honda Connect users, they can also enjoy up to 25 percent discount on select Honda Official Merchandise.
Customers can avail of umbrellas, caps and jackets at lower prices, and can be purchased over the counter at the participating Honda Cars Dealerships nationwide.
Honda Connect users with no recorded service visit to a Honda Cars Dealership in the past year can get an additional P500 discount on their Periodic Maintenance or General Repair Services with a minimum spending account of P3,000.
In addition to “Rainy Day Special,” HCPI is also offering the Honda Connect Download and Win raffle promo. To join, customers can simply download the application for a chance to win special prizes.
The special prices include a Honda City S 1.5 S CVT with Honda Sensing, a Honda BeAT motorcycle, free periodic maintenance, or Honda Official Merchandise.
Raffle runs until 15 October with the raffle draw to be held on 17 October. Learn more at https://www.hondaphil.com/programs/honda-connect-download-and-win.