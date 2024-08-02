BLAME IT ON THE RAIN: Honda launches promo for owners these stormy days

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) is now offering amazing deals for all Honda Connect users with its “Rainy Day Special” promo.

This special offer runs from 22 July to 30 September at participating Honda Cars Dealerships.

Launched in September 2023, the Honda Connect app provides a seamless connection between Honda owners and their cars.

It equips them with safety, security and convenience features with just a tap on their phones.

All Honda owners with a Honda Connect account can get a free 50-point check-up with tire and battery assessment.