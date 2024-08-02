Beauty meets digital literacy

Beauty has the power to move us and instill confidence, a belief deeply embedded in the philosophy of the international beauty brand L’Oréal.

In line with this vision, L’Oréal Philippines is reinforcing its dedication to inclusion and empowerment through the expansion of its Digital Beauty Academy (DBA) to Makati City. This initiative, in collaboration with SPARK! Philippines, TikTok and Watsons, aims to blend beauty and technology for a transformative impact.

In our digital era, beauty and technology converge to unlock significant opportunities for women. The L’Oréal Digital Beauty Academy offers a forward-thinking solution to the dynamic world of social media and online commerce.

This innovative program equips women with the skills and knowledge to navigate and thrive in the digital beauty landscape.