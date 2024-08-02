Beauty meets digital literacy

Beauty has the power to move us and instill confidence, a belief deeply embedded in the philosophy of the international beauty brand L’Oréal.
In line with this vision, L’Oréal Philippines is reinforcing its dedication to inclusion and empowerment through the expansion of its Digital Beauty Academy (DBA) to Makati City. This initiative, in collaboration with SPARK! Philippines, TikTok and Watsons, aims to blend beauty and technology for a transformative impact.
In our digital era, beauty and technology converge to unlock significant opportunities for women. The L’Oréal Digital Beauty Academy offers a forward-thinking solution to the dynamic world of social media and online commerce.
This innovative program equips women with the skills and knowledge to navigate and thrive in the digital beauty landscape.
The DBA Makati was officially opened at the San Antonio Community Complex, with Mayor Abby (Binay) and Congressman Luis Campos leading the ceremony.
Now in its second year, this trailblazing program provides extensive training in beauty fundamentals, content creation and social commerce. By the end of the year, it aims to empower 1,000 women in Makati with the tools necessary for personal and professional growth.
The inaugural group of 250 #ProudMakatizens attended the event, marking the beginning of a month-long series of workshops on digital literacy, entrepreneurship and professional development.
The DBA has already positively impacted hundreds of graduates, who have enhanced their skills, advanced their careers and supported their families.
These success stories are powerful narratives of resilience, passion and ambition, underscoring the program’s significant impact.
The launch event also saw notable figures, such as Krhzalie Pasigan, Corporate Affairs and Engagement director at L’Oréal Philippines; Paolo David, country head of TikTok Philippines; and Franco Aligan, marketing communications lead at TikTok Shop Philippines. Maica Teves, executive director of SPARK! Philippines, delivered the closing remarks, encapsulating the spirit and purpose of the program.
The L’Oréal Digital Beauty Academy exemplifies how beauty combined with digital literacy can create life-changing opportunities. It stands as a beacon of empowerment, offering women the confidence and skills to succeed in the modern world.
This initiative not only enhances personal beauty but also fosters professional and entrepreneurial growth, proving that beauty truly is empowering.