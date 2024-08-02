‘Batang bibo’ caravan launched

The National Dairy Authority launched its “Batang Bibo at Malusog Gatas Caravan” on Friday which aims to introduce the nutritional benefits of milk to 200 first-graders at Muntinlupa Elementary School.

As part of Nutrition Month celebrations, the program seeks to cultivate a new generation of milk drinkers and promote locally produced fresh milk through lectures and interactive activities.

“Our goal is to instill a love for milk in students at an early age,” said NDA acting administrator Marcus Antonious Andaya. “We want them to enjoy the nutritional benefits of milk.”

Milk is rich in calcium, vitamin D, vitamin B12, phosphorus, potassium and protein, essential for children’s growth and development, Andaya said. Studies show milk consumption can enhance cognitive abilities and academic performance.

The Philippines faces a calcium deficiency problem, with 97.2 percent of adults ages 19 to 59 and 95.5 percent of those 60 and older lacking adequate intake, according to the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute.

“Milk greatly supports the nutritional requirements of growing children,” said Ma. Terese Sergio-Indap, a school nurse. “They are excited about receiving milk and continue participating in the program because of it.”

Malnutrition and undernourishment contribute to physical and mental stunting among Filipino children. The NDA and the Department of Education are working to implement the “Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act,” which mandates fresh milk for schoolchildren.

In June, health and nutrition groups signed a manifesto supporting fresh milk in the government’s national feeding program. The NDA aims to increase milk production and consumption of local fresh milk. Last year, 75,164 schoolchildren benefited from the milk feeding program, receiving 1.78 million liters of milk.