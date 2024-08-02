Army, farmers ink market deal

CAMARINES SUR —- The Department of Agrarian Reform and the Philippine Army have forged a partnership to ensure a steady market for local farmers’ produce in this central Philippine province.

Nine agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations in Camarines Sur signed a memorandum of understanding with the Army’s 9th Infantry Division on Friday to guarantee the purchase of fresh farm goods.

The agreement aims to address the long-standing challenge of market access for farmers while providing a reliable supply of fresh produce for soldiers.

“We hope to support our farmers with sustainable programs like this,” said Maj. Gen. Adonis Bajao, commander of the 9th Infantry Division.

Emiliana Volante, head of one of the farmers’ groups, said the deal will help prevent post-harvest losses.

DAR Regional Director Reuben Theodore Sindac called the partnership a “milestone” and said it reflects the agency’s commitment to supporting farmers beyond land distribution.