Alburo jungolfer on a rampage

There is an emerging golf star in our midst. And he just learned the sport a year ago.

That’s because Kvan Jess A. Alburo is only eight years old. But already he has won five junior titles from the country’s biggest tournaments.

Coached by Fernando Mondares, Alburo is looking for a sponsor to help his campaign. He attends school at Singapore School Cebu.

He won the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines Mid-year Series at Hallow Ridge Filipinas Golf Inc. last 13 June.

Then a few days after that (17 June), Alburo topped the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas Series at Iloilo Golf and Country Club.

In the next weekend, he captured the ICTSI Visayas Series at Bacolod Golf. Already he’s seeded to the national finals in October at The Country Club.

As if it’s not enough, Alburo struck again, this time claiming the JGFP Mid-Series Series (7 July) at Cattle Creek Golf, before ruling the JPGT Luzon Series at the Riviera Golf.

The only tournament that escaped him was the FMG D’League at Intramuros where he wound up first runner-up.