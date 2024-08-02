A taste of condo living

Condominiums are a big investment. While it’s akin to vacationing at hotels, living the high-rise life entails a lot of factors.
One factor is
cost-effectiveness. Is the unit you’re eyeing reasonably priced? Affordability is a crucial consideration for both end-users and investors. Maintenance costs are also another factor to consider.
DMCI Homes’ HomeReady program provides potential buyers with a budget-friendly option for investing in a condominium unit. Under the program, prospective homebuyers can live in the unit as renters first, with an option to buy the property at a later time.
A portion of the rent they paid will then be considered as initial payments for the total property price. Before the end of the lease contract, renters will be given an option to buy the property where they are currently living in. At least 60 percent of the rental fees paid will be credited as part of the down payment to acquire a condo unit.
Tenants are under a lease-option agreement where they pay a monthly rent. Later on, they can choose to purchase the unit if they find the property to their liking. Should residents decide to do so, their rent under the HomeReady program will form part of the downpayment that’s equivalent to 10 percent of the unit’s contract price. The balance may be financed through a bank loan or in-house financing.
Over 700 units across the DMCI Homes properties nationwide are part of the program. This includes 57 properties within Metro Manila and in the provinces of Cavite and Davao, such as units at Kai Garden Residences in Mandaluyong, Prisma Residence and Satori Residences in Pasig; The Atherton and Calathea Place in Parañaque; and Verdon Parc in Davao City.
DMCI Homes has a track record of being a Quadruple A developer with its wide selection of mid-rise and high-rise condominiums designed with modern décor and amenities for both leisure and productivity — all built with commitment to structural integrity.