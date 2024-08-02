A taste of condo living

Condominiums are a big investment. While it’s akin to vacationing at hotels, living the high-rise life entails a lot of factors.

One factor is

cost-effectiveness. Is the unit you’re eyeing reasonably priced? Affordability is a crucial consideration for both end-users and investors. Maintenance costs are also another factor to consider.

DMCI Homes’ HomeReady program provides potential buyers with a budget-friendly option for investing in a condominium unit. Under the program, prospective homebuyers can live in the unit as renters first, with an option to buy the property at a later time.