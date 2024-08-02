A story in every piece

The 25 styles in the collection adds handmade timeless staples to your wardrobe. The attention to detail and passion for storytelling through fashion shine through with every wear elevate your everyday style.

Mich says, “I’ve always believed that clothing has the power to elevate your mood and transform your day. It’s a tool, from my perspective, that allows me to give something meaningful to others.”

Beyond aesthetic, this seasoned designer believes in values that make a piece of clothing relevant. “My goal is for any woman who wears a piece I’ve crafted to feel absolutely comfortable in her own skin. I want her to cherish that dress and find new ways to wear it for different occasions, creating lasting memories.”