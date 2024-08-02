A story in every piece

Atelier Mich Araullo opens at Rockwell Power Plant Mall debuting her latest collection, “Soledad,” which runs from 4 to 29 August.
A celebration of finding peace in her every day, “Soledad” is about embracing life’s changes and her role as a mother of two.
Soledad, in Spanish means “solitude.”
Each mindfully designed piece blends the designer’s signature tropical and ikat motifs with easy-wearing silhouettes. Relaxed luxury is channeled through premium linen and cotton accented with embroidery, rope detailing and contrast stitching. Neutrals with pops of coral, olive and turquoise gorgeously paint this captivating collective in true tropical lifestyle.
The 25 styles in the collection adds handmade timeless staples to your wardrobe. The attention to detail and passion for storytelling through fashion shine through with every wear elevate your everyday style.
Mich says, “I’ve always believed that clothing has the power to elevate your mood and transform your day. It’s a tool, from my perspective, that allows me to give something meaningful to others.”
Beyond aesthetic, this seasoned designer believes in values that make a piece of clothing relevant. “My goal is for any woman who wears a piece I’ve crafted to feel absolutely comfortable in her own skin. I want her to cherish that dress and find new ways to wear it for different occasions, creating lasting memories.”
The designer is a great storyteller that believes in the practical realities of both form and function. When the narrative goes beyond words and creates real life stories of who you are and what you wear.
One can play endless roles in a variety of styles that can be fascinating, exciting and exudes a certain energy or feeling that means something. Clothing is much more than something that we wear — it’s a part of you yesterday, today and tomorrow — as one chapter begins another one ends.
Mich says, “Each piece turns into a story and, for me, it adds a touch of emotion to everyday life. That, in my opinion, is the magic of fashion.”
The Mich Araullo pop-up is located on the 2/F Powerplant Mall, Rockwell, Makati City.