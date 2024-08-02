A look at the future of sustainable fashion

Longchamp, a symbol of French elegance, aims to establish responsible practices in fashion. From selecting raw materials to after-sales services, the Maison is committed to reducing its environmental impact.

Adrien Cassegrain, Longchamp’s director of transformation, asserts, “Our foremost responsibility? Ensuring the longevity of our products.” This philosophy is evident in every aspect of production, highlighting the brand’s commitment to quality.

Exceptional leathers

The brand’s true DNA lies in its leathers, rigorously sourced from tanneries certified by the Leather Working Group. In 2023, about 79 percent of the leathers used by Longchamp attained the gold distinction, the highest level of certification, ensuring stringent environmental and social standards.

Recycled materials

Longchamp goes a step further by embracing more environmentally conscious materials. Since 2019, the brand has introduced various product ranges crafted from recycled materials. The iconic Le Pliage bag, revamped with a canvas woven from recycled fibers, demonstrates this evolution. This transition has slashed the carbon footprint of each Le Pliage bag by nearly 20 percent.

Illustrations of this eco-conscious strategy in the new FW24 collection are included in ready-to-wear, with the kimono jacket in recycled polyester and the line of sneakers crafted entirely from recycled materials.

End-of-roll materials

The Maison not only produces durable items but also repurposes end-of-roll materials to create new pieces. “This approach has long been part of our ethos,” comments Cassegrain. “We develop products using old materials; this anti-waste stance is simply common sense.”

Bags from the Re-Play collection align with this logic, such as this season’s Cabas Longchamp from the Re-Play line. A new bag crafted from end-of-roll nylon from previous Le Pliage collections. Some models from the Epure line also follow the logic of creating something new from old stocks by reusing cowhide leather from previous seasons.

The sustainable development efforts can benefit others. As part of the ANDAM Fashion Awards competition (Sophie Delafontaine, creative director of the Maison, has been a jury member for several years), Longchamp opens its doors to aspiring fashion designers to access dormant leather stocks for their creations.

Repairing to ensure longevity

Initiatives aimed at sustainability extend beyond production for Longchamp. The brand is committed to ensuring that each product can be repaired, thereby extending its lifespan. Longchamp’s repair service, handling nearly 60,000 products annually, embodies this commitment to circular economy.

Sustainable development strategy

Longchamp’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact extends to its operations, such as the installation of solar panels at its workshops in Segré in France, significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

In essence, Longchamp truly embodies the fusion of timeless elegance and responsibility, proving that quality fashion can indeed coexist with environmentally conscious efforts.