11 roasted in early morning Binondo fire

Eleven persons died when a fire hit a residential-commercial area on Friday morning in Binondo, Manila.

Based on the initial report of the Manila Bureau of Fire Protection, the incident started at 7:20 a.m. at a canteen situated at the fourth floor of a building on Carvajal Street.

It was learned from the report that the blaze was caused by a liquified petroleum gas (LPG) leak.

The blaze was declared fire out at 10:04 a.m. of the same day.

According to Kagawad Nelson Ty of Barangay 289, the 11 victims were trapped inside the building.

Meanwhile, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna quickly responded by mobilizing the Manila Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) to assist the families of the fire victims and provide psycho-social medical and financial aid.