WHY CORITHA NEEDS OUR HELP

The now-trending YouTube (with 730,000 views 13 hours after its posting) and Facebook post of Julius Babao about veteran folk singer Coritha caught netizens’ attention and once again brought her to the top (not of the charts where she used to be back in the 1970s and ‘80s), but of trending searches on most platforms.

Coritha is an OPM Legend with hits “Sierra Madre,” “Lolo Jose” and “Oras Na,” among others. Her songs and every performance gave us that deep voice that made us listen to the message mostly about the environment and the current state of the country.

In an interview, the singer jokingly described herself as “a female Freddie Aguilar.” “At that time, I guess eh magkamukha pa kami ni Freddie (we looked alike then),” she said.

As for her music, Coritha said, “I think my spirit guides gave me temporary amnesia so I would submit the songs they wanted me to submit. It seems to make sense if you look at it that way. Because in the end, the songs reverberated in the Filipino soul and created unexpected changes. May mga iba nagsasabi bakit kami ang napili na mabigyan ng (There were those who wondered why we were chosen to make a) record. I guess I was really meant to write and sing those songs. That is my role, to wake up Filipinos about nature and climate change. Who else is going to do it?” she said.

Days ago, Julius’ brother, musician and producer Romy Babao, took to social media a donation drive to help the singer.

The post said:

“Coritha was so famous as an OPM folk singer and composer. She humbly retired in the 2000s and regularly supported the Church. In 2017, a fire burned down her simple house, leaving her with nothing. She got depressed and forgoed her meds, as she lived for years in a tent within the burned-out property with no electricity and sleeping in a folding bed. She was alone, sad and she had strokes.

“She was later taken by Luisito Santos, an old friend who took her to Tagaytay to live with his family. She could not talk, paralyzed and poor. How could this happen to someone we hear singing on radio or TV everyday? How could we have forgotten her?

“Tonight, I ask for each one of you my friends to please help her by giving her P100 from our pockets. Please help her for milk and medication for the short remaining life she has.”

The GCash number 09669003365 (Luisito Santos) was then given.

Singer Cooky Chua also reposted the message to get more funds for Coritha’s medical treatment.