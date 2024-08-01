U.S.-Phl drill not hounded by China

The Philippines and the United States commenced a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the West Philippine Sea with no interference from Chinese forces — so far.

“No Chinese vessel was detected in the exercise area, both by visual and radar monitoring,” Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad told reporters on Thursday.

Trinidad stressed the MCA between both countries was “legitimately” conducted within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, days after the conclusion of their 4th 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The US Navy’s USS Mobile sailed with the AFP’s BRP Ramon Alcaraz in the waters west of Palawan beginning 31 July.

Trinidad said the maritime exercise include a series designed to enhance communications and operational coordination between the Philippine Navy and the US Navy.

These events also include a communications check exercise, division tactics, officer of the watch maneuver exercise, photographic exercise, and cross deck exercise.

The primary objective of the activity is to strengthen the interoperability and cooperative capabilities of both countries’ navies, he said.

“By conducting these exercises, both navies aim to improve their readiness and ability to operate together in ensuring maritime security and stability in the region,” he noted.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said the MCA with the US would further promote peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and serve as a pillar of regional stability.