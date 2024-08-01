US has no right to meddle, says China

China has reiterated its position that the United States (US) is not a party to the issues involving the South China Sea (SCS); thus, giving it “no right to meddle” in the maritime issues between Beijing and Manila.

In a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian warned that the Philippines’ move to seek “security assurance from external forces will only lead to greater insecurity and turn oneself into someone else’s chess piece.”

“The Philippines needs to see that ganging up with countries outside the region to engage in confrontation in the South China Sea will only destabilize the region and create more tensions,” Lin also stressed.

Lin added any action to resort to “bloc politics” and military confrontation “will not be popular among the people and will not succeed.”

“Our message for relevant country is that the only proven way to protect one’s own security and keep the region peaceful and stable is to commit oneself to good-neighborliness, return to dialogue and consultation and maintain strategic independence,” he said.

Earlier this week at the 4th 2+2 ministerial dialogue, both US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, announced Washington’s allotment of $500 million foreign military financing (FMF) to the Philippines.

Blinken noted that the FMF is one of the commitments of the US designed to support the modernization and boost the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine Coast Guard amid Manila’s transitioning of its focus on external defense.

“We're building on a lot of progress the Philippines has already made to be better positioned to defend their sovereignty. That is what this is about,” he said.