Two HVIs nabbed, ₱680K shabu seized

Southern Police District Drug Enforcement Unit executed a buy-bust operation resulting in the arrest of two high-value drug personalities in Pasay City Thursday night at Barangay 125, Pasay City.

The suspects, identified as alias Techi, female, 40, and alias Ronnie, 41 were apprehended during the operation. Both suspects have prior arrests for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act).

Police confiscated from them two knot-tied transparent plastic packs and a heat-sealed plastic sachet, all containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, with a total weight of approximately 102 grams and an estimated street value of ₱680,000.00. Additionally, one ₱500 bill, two ₱1,000 boodle money, and a cellular phone were seized.

The confiscated items will be turned over to the SPD Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

A criminal complaint for violation of Sections 5 and 11 under Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects before the Pasay City Prosecutor's Office. (Alvin Murcia)