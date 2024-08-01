Tushova drops record 45 points as Capital1 shocks Choco Mucho

Russian Marina Tushova came up with a performance for the record books in leading Capital1 to a stunning 13-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13, upset over Choco Mucho in Pool B of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Power Spikers winger dropped a league-high 45 points including a record-setting 43 attack points to bag Capital1’s second win in four starts and climb to solo third spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, Akari kept its perfect record intact with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23, crushing of winless Zus Coffee.

The Chargers won its fourth straight in as many outings to tie Cignal at the top spot while the Thunderbelles slid to a 0-4 win-loss record.

Tushova punctuated the milestone with a game-winning through the block kill from the backrow that penetrated the defense of Maika Ortiz.

“All game I felt like I’m not doing anything. That’s why I’m like let’s do more, let’s do more,” said Tushova, who broke the 44-point explosion of former Akari Dominican import Prisilla Rivera back in 2022 which coincidentally was also against the Flying Titans.

“So, about this 45 points, it’s good for sure but it's not like I’m already on top of my career or I’m better than someone else, it’s just one game and today it was like this. Thank you, I really appreciate it. Thanks to my team, thanks to my family, to the people who are close to me because of them, I’m here now,” added Tushova, who came into the game sleepless and stressed due to offcourt personal issues.

The 25-year-old hitter was also active on defense with 18 excellent receptions and 12 digs in the two-hour and 33-minute encounter.

Capital1 trailed 3-8 in the fifth set before Tushova rallied the squad back into the game. She hammered her 44th point to tie the set at 11. The Power Spikers took a 13-12 lead but Choco Mucho tied it in the next play.

Julia Ipac pushed Capital1 at match point before Tushova claimed the scoring record with the game-clinching kill.

Lourdes Clemente scored seven points while Ipac and setter Iris Tolenada combined for 11 makers for the Power Spikers, who already doubled their win record from their maiden All-Filipino Conference stint total.

The Flying Titans absorbed their third loss in four starts.

Greek import Zoi Faki had 28 points highlighted by 25 kills while Dindin Santiago-Manabat added 16 markers in a lost cause for Choco Mucho.

Royse Tubino and Maddie Madayag added eight each for the Flying Titans.