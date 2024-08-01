Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec embraces viral fame with effortless cool

Turkish Olympic shooter Yusuf Dikec has become an internet sensation with his laid-back style after winning a silver medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event. Despite his casual appearance—sporting glasses, a team T-shirt, and a hand in his pocket—Dikec and his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan secured silver against Serbia. His nonchalant posture, lacking the usual specialized shooting gear, contrasted sharply with the typical rigorous attire of competitors.

Dikec's relaxed approach and unorthodox shooting technique, which involves keeping both eyes open, have sparked widespread online interest and comparisons to James Bond. French embassy posts and memes have celebrated his cool demeanor, with social media users highlighting his unique style and technique. "Success doesn’t come with your hands in your pockets," Dikec noted, attributing his achievement to rigorous preparation and teamwork.

Turkish Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak joined in the celebration, sharing a photo of Dikec recreating his iconic pose with a Turkish flag and medals. As Dikec and Tarhan enjoyed their victory at Paris's Champions Park, both were acknowledged for their casual yet impressive performance, drawing praise for both their shooting skills and relaxed style.

(Credits: sjw/ah/ric

© Agence France-Presse)