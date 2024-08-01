The First Lady’s Corner: ‘Shukran’ for UAE relief

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos expressed deep gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday for the generous humanitarian aid extended to Filipino families affected by typhoon “Carina.”

A plane carrying 80 tons of relief goods, including essential items like milk, rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, and canned goods, arrived in the country recently.

The assistance will be distributed to affected communities to help them recover from the devastation wrought by the typhoon.

“A big THANK YOU to the United Arab Emirates for their generous humanitarian aid for the flood victims of typhoon Carina,” the First Lady said in a social media post.

“UAE’s assistance to the Philippines in times of natural calamities is a testament to the enduring cooperation and warm friendship between our two countries. Shukran (Thanks),” she added.

Mrs. Marcos’ statement highlighted the strong bond between the Philippines and the UAE, as well as the latter’s commitment to helping the country during times of crisis.

Meanwhile, the United States has provided P55 million (US$1 million) in humanitarian aid to the communities affected by the floods.

During his visit to Manila on 30 July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this assistance would meet the immediate needs of vulnerable communities in Bulacan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Pampanga, and the National Capital Region.

With the funds, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Catholic Relief Services and Action Against Hunger will provide families with food, hygiene kits, emergency shelter kits, clean water, and one-time cash transfers that will allow them to recover from the disaster with dignity.

Additionally, USAID supported the International Organization for Migration in distributing 700 shelter-grade tarpaulins and the World Food Programme in delivering 30,000 family food packs to communities in Mindanao.

Typhoon “Carina,” which intensified the southwest monsoon, caused heavy rainfall, massive floods, and landslides across the Philippines, resulting in 39 deaths and displacing over 700,000 people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest report.

Since 2021, USAID has provided over P3 billion ($50 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid to the Philippines.

The Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA said UAE Ambassador Mohammed Obaid Alqattam Alzaabi represented the UAE during the turnover of the donation, which was formally accepted by Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr.

Gatchalian expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Philippine government and the Filipino people.