Teves appeals Timor-Leste court’s extradition ruling

Expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. has petitioned Timor-Leste’s Court of Appeals to reconsider its ruling that approved his extradition to the Philippines.

The extradition is sought in connection with charges linking him to the killing of provincial governor Roel Degamo and the deaths of several civilians.

Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ legal counsel, disclosed that the appeal was filed on Friday, July 26, with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Timor-Leste.

Topacio stated, “The Prosecutor General of Timor-Leste has 30 days to respond to the appeal.”

The motion for reconsideration includes additional ancillary issues that Topacio did not detail.

When asked if the motion pertained specifically to the court’s ruling on the extradition request, Topacio confirmed, “Yes, there are also several other appeals regarding various incidents.”

The Anti-Terrorism Council (ACT) recently designated Teves, along with several others, as terrorists. This designation adds to the legal complications surrounding Teves.

Additionally, the Manila Regional Trial Court has issued an arrest warrant for Teves and several other individuals. This warrant is related to the 4 March 2023 attack that resulted in the death of Governor Degamo and several civilians.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) expressed strong confidence that Timor-Leste will uphold its previous decision to grant the Philippines’ extradition request for Teves.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano stated that Teves’ legal team has presented no new arguments beyond those already considered.

“We are doubly confident that the decision will be affirmed,” Clavano said.

In June, the DoJ announced that Timor-Leste had approved the extradition of Teves.

However, Teves’ camp filed a motion for reconsideration on 26 July before the Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste, challenging the extradition ruling.

Clavano noted that Teves’ arguments largely rehashed previous claims, including allegations of political persecution and concerns over the death penalty in the Philippines.

“The motion seems to be a rehash of their prior arguments,” Clavano said, adding that the Prosecutor-General of Timor-Leste is prepared to respond to the appeal and has indicated that Teves’ arguments have already been addressed.

Meanwhile, Topacio confirmed that Teves remains “in high spirits.”

Teves was arrested in Timor-Leste in March following an INTERPOL red notice issued in February. This notice requests worldwide law enforcement to locate and arrest a person pending extradition.

In addition to the Degamo case, Teves faces charges for the deaths of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

The House of Representatives expelled Teves in August of the previous year due to disorderly conduct and continued absence despite an expired travel authority.