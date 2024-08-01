As Manny Pacquiao was battling the gigantic Rukiya Anpo in Saitama, Pedro Taduran was beating up Ginjiro Shigeoka in Otsu City.

Though the focus was mainly on Pacquiao’s exhibition, it was Taduran’s showdown with the unbeaten Shigeoka that had a bearing.

They were fighting for the International Boxing Federation minimumweight title and Taduran’s tenacity that triumphed in the end.

Despite the American referee’s dubious moves just as when Taduran was stepping on the gas, there was simply no stopping the Bicol native from getting the job done.

With Shigeoka absorbing pain and punishment like a sponge, the third man on the ring had no choice but call a halt to the contest.

There was no protest on Shigeoka’s end, proof that the fighter was done.

The victory made Taduran a world champion for the second time. He briefly held the same title before the pandemic.

But this second reign carries more weight.

Firstly, he won the title on enemy territory at a particular time when Filipino boxers are being butchered.

Secondly, the fighter he beat is the leading 105-pounder in the whole wide world, somebody regarded as a future pound-for-pound entrant.

By winning over Shigeoka, Taduran suddenly found himself rated No. 2 in the minimumweight class next to Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) titleholder.

I asked Taduran his plans and he didn’t mince any words.

“I want another belt… the WBO belt of Collazo,” said Taduran, who is co-managed by Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy.

Apparently, Taduran’s obsession was becoming not just a world champion but a unified or even an undisputed champion.

But, wait.

Let him savor the moment.

“I had to make sacrifices to achieve this. I will spend some time with my family before going back to training.”

After all what he’s been through, he deserves a break.