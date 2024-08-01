SPD ops yield P341K shabu

The Southern Police District (SPD) on Thursday reported that its operatives seized more than P341,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, or shabu, in separate operations in Muntinlupa and Pasay cities this week.

In statement, the SPD said its drug enforcement units arrested two suspects, including a minor, and recovered about 50 grams of the illegal drug.

In Muntinlupa, police on Tuesday night served a search warrant issued by Hon. Liezel A. Aquitan, Vice Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court, on a 28-year-old man identified only as “Rommel” in his home.

Officers found 10 sachets of suspected shabu worth about P204,000, police said.

The following morning, Pasay City police arrested a 17-year-old boy, known only as “Koy,” during a sting operation.

Authorities seized about 20 grams of shabu valued at P137,360 from the minor, who was on a drug watchlist.

The confiscated drugs will be sent to a police crime laboratory for analysis.

Charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.