Sole airline with direct Chiang Mai flight

Gokongwei-led Cebu Pacific (CEB) is set to launch its maiden flight to Chiang Mai in Thailand in October — making it the only airline to operate direct flights to the Thai destination.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific’s president and chief commercial officer, revealed that CEB will be initiating the new international route as part of its network expansion strategy.

“We are proud to be the only airline to offer direct Manila-Chiang Mai services, providing Filipino travelers a more convenient and affordable way to this beautiful city,” Lao said.

3 flights per week

Starting on 29 October, the airline will operate three flights per week to provide passengers with convenient travel options between the two cities.

CEB will mount flights from Manila to Chiang Mai every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Chiang Mai to Manila flights, meanwhile, will also operate three times weekly, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

This new route will be the fourth one that CEB will operate in Thailand. CEB also flies from Manila and Cebu to Bangkok, with the option to fly to Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang International Airport.

As CEB continues to ramp up its services, Lao said he is optimistic about the airline’s ability to surpass its objective of flying a record-breaking 24 million passengers this year, surpassing its pre-pandemic peak of 22 million.

“Officially our passenger numbers continue to be what we’ve said we will try to hit or fly 24 million passengers this 2024. The supply chain issue has gotten even better,” Lao said.

“I do think we would look to surpass the 24 million passenger number for next year, but that’s something we will watch out for. So right now, officially, our target is 24 million this 2024, but I think we’ll certainly breach that,” he added.

CEB currently offers flights to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.