Simone Biles wins sixth Olympic gold in all-around gymnastics

Simone Biles showcased her unparalleled skill and determination as she reclaimed the Olympic all-around title at the Paris Games, securing her sixth gold medal. The 27-year-old gymnast outperformed Brazil's Rebeca Andrade to claim the top spot, with a final score of 59.131, finishing 1.199 points ahead of Andrade. This victory marks Biles's second gold in Paris and solidifies her legacy as the first gymnast to reclaim the individual all-around title, previously won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Biles’s stunning floor routine, set to Taylor Swift’s "Ready for It," left the audience in awe and underscored her remarkable return to Olympic competition after stepping back during the Tokyo Games. The United States has now won the all-around event six times consecutively, adding to their record of seven overall wins. With nine Olympic medals to her name, including six golds, Biles remains a formidable force as she prepares for more events in the Paris Games.

(Credits: Rob Woollard, © Agence France-Presse)