SAYS REMULLA - No stopping Interpol from arresting Rody

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Thursday the Philippine government will not stop the International Police (Interpol) from serving an arrest warrant on former President Rodrigo Duterte and other respondents in connection with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) probe into drug war deaths during the previous administration.

Remulla emphasized that the Philippines respects Interpol’s actions 99.9 percent of the time.

“If a problem arises, they (ICC) will bring it to Interpol. We are members of Interpol, and we do not block any movement of Interpol unless a policy contradicts our international commitments,” he said.

He said that if a warrant is issued it is Interpol’s job to serve it, and the Philippines has a duty to cooperate with Interpol.

Under the principle of comity, the Philippine government will not obstruct legal actions as long as they do not violate the country’s laws, Remulla explained.

“The principle of comity dictates that we remain friendly and do not block any legal actions they undertake. If they engage in illegal activities, then we will not tolerate it if they violate our laws,” he said.

He clarified that illegal actions would include arresting someone without proper authority or usurping power.

Remulla noted that while the government recognizes the need to discuss its course of action with other officials if a warrant is issued, it will not impede Interpol’s mission to combat international crime.

House members would help ICC

In a related development, members of the House of Representatives have expressed support for submitting the House Committee on Human Rights’ findings on the extrajudicial killings (EJK) during the Duterte administration to the ICC.

Deputy Speaker David Suarez expressed this view at a press conference Wednesday.

“I do concur with the position of Congressman Dan Fernandez that it can be used not only by the ICC but anyone for that matter. For as long as it will seem valuable for whatever endeavor they might want to proceed with,” Suarez said.

No shows

Fernandez, who represents Santa Rosa City, suggested that the committee’s conclusions, including testimonies from the families of the drug war victims, could be valuable evidence for the ICC prosecutors investigating the killings.

Assistant Majority Leader Ernesto Dionisio and Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers agreed, saying the congressional hearing records were public and could be accessed by the ICC.

“Our public hearings regarding the EJKs are all documented. It was open to the public. If it’s open to the public, it’s open to the ICC,” Dionisio said.

“Again, it is a public record, and anyone can access these records. If the ICC would like to access them and probably feel that it will help them in their investigation, they can access these anytime,” Barbers added.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., resumed its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity on Monday.

Duterte and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa did not attend. Abante had previously avoided inviting them out of parliamentary courtesy but he now believes it is time for Duterte to show up.

The ICC has resumed its investigation into Duterte’s war on drugs after the suspension requested by the Philippines in November 2021.

The Philippines’ attempt to block the investigation was denied by the ICC’s appeals chamber.

Trillanes names Bato, Albayalde

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has opposed the ICC’s probe, suggesting it threatens the country’s sovereignty.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra reiterated Tuesday that the Philippines would not cooperate with the ICC investigation, but said this decision would not prevent ICC prosecutors from interviewing suspects on the drug war killings.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has implicated Dela Rosa and former Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde in the ongoing ICC investigation. Albayalde, who testified at Monday’s hearing, said he had not received any communication from the ICC but he is prepared to face its prosecutors.

Former senator Leila de Lima, a vocal critic of Duterte’s drug war, has labeled Duterte as the “mastermind” of the EJKs that allegedly resulted in at least 7,000 deaths from 2016 to 2022.

Human rights organizations estimate the death toll may have exceeded 30,000, primarily affecting low-income families and communities.