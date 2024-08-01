Sara’s 320 bodyguards outnumber Marcos’ own

Vice President Sara Duterte retains a security detail of 320 personnel, despite the Philippine National Police (PNP) having withdrawn 75 officers from her protection.

The number surpasses the security detail assigned to no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla pointed out on Thursday.

“She still has 320 security personnel despite the PNP pullout. That’s more than the President,” Remulla told reporters.

However, Remulla did not disclose specific numbers for the President’s security, citing concerns about safety and noting that the President’s protection is managed by the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

Remulla’s comments followed inquiries regarding Duterte’s security after the PNP’s decision to reassign 75 officers who had been part of her detail.

The reassignment was intended to bolster police presence in areas requiring additional security, according to a PNP statement.

Duterte, for her part, expressed her dissatisfaction with the withdrawal and appealed for the safety of her family.

“I have only one request from you — the safety of my family. Do not allow any violence to befall my mother, husband, and four children, either in person or online. And, in any case, do not turn a blind eye to anyone who would do harm to them,” she said in an earlier statement.

“I don’t understand why they have to withdraw 75 of my security personnel. I am concerned about the safety of my family, and this action puts them at risk. I hope that those in authority will reconsider and ensure that the safety of my family is prioritized,” she added.

A 2022 Commission on Audit (CoA) report on the Office of the Vice President indicated that Duterte’s Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group comprised 433 members, making up the majority of the 683 OVP staff.

The PNP has defended the reassignment of the officers, saying the move was necessary to address security needs in other regions that have seen a recent uptick in incidents requiring additional police presence.