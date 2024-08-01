Sandigan convicts ex-DENR official

The Sandiganbayan has convicted a former Department of Environment and Natural Resources official in Olongapo City for indirect bribery for demanding a P15,000 fee for a free government service.

Justino Cabungcal, ex-chief surveyor of the DENR’s Community Environment and Natural Resources Office, was sentenced to up to four years and nine months in prison. He was also disqualified from holding public office and forfeited retirement or gratuity benefits.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Antonio Rosaroso, who sought to register a lot in Matain, Subic, Zambales. Cabungcal claimed one of Rosaroso’s documents was fake and offered to rectify it for P15,000.

An investigation found the service was free and an entrapment operation led to Cabungcal’s arrest.

The Sandiganbayan overturned a previous nine-year sentence by the Olongapo City Regional Trial Court for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, saying one element of the crime was missing.