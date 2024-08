Robb Guinto sizzling

Sizzling at daring ang dating ng Vivamax bombshell na si Robb Guinto sa bagong offering ng outfit na “Unang Tikim” kung saan kasama niya dito ang Vivamax queen na si Angeli Khang.

Talagang palaban kasi ang eksena ng dalawa sa nasabing pelikula n amula sa direksyon ni Roman Perez, Jr.

Girl love ang tema ng movie na ito at ayon kay Robb, naging challenge sa kanila ni Angeli ang ginawa nilang eksena bagama’t wala umanong awkward moments.

“Especially nu’ng first few intimate scenes namin, tawa lang kami nang tawa after. For me, when I learned that I would be working with Angeli, there were really no adjustments for both of us kasi comfortable na kami sa isa’t isa aside from the fact na magkaibigan kami,” sabi ni Robb.

“I remember what we said when we were naked, facing each other, ‘Luckily, it’s the two of us working on this together.’ It was fun because it was like we were just playing while doing our parts,” ayon naman kay Angeli.