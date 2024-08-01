Riders to receive SSS coverage, benefits

30,000 riders in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro City will soon receive Social Security System (SSS) coverage after SSS Chief Executive Officer Rolando Macasaet signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with ride-hailing firm Angkas on Thursday, 1 August 2024.

As self-employed members of SSS, the riders will be entitled to a wide range of SSS benefits, including coverage for sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death.

Under the agreement, Angkas will serve as authorized Coverage and Collection Partners of SSS. The firm will collect monthly contributions and remit them to the insurance system.

"[The riders] may also apply for various SSS loan programs which include salary and calamity, among others," Macasaet said. "They can also get additional coverage from the Employees’ Compensation Program for work-related sickness, disability or death."

According to Macasaet, the SSS contribution rate stands at 14 percent. The monthly salary credit (MSC) used to determine the amount of monthly contribution ranges from P4,000 to P30,000 for self-employed members.

The lowest monthly contribution is pegged at P570, consisting of P560 for the regular SSS contribution and P10 for the EC contribution.

Macasaet said the highest monthly contribution is P4,230, composed of P2,800 for the regular SSS contribution, P30 for the EC contribution, and P1,400 for the mandatory MySSS Pension Booster.