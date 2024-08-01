Revenue loss amid POGO ban 'insignificant', says solon

There’s no significant revenue loss in banning Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian stressed on Thursday.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, said the chamber will further push for legislation that will fully enforce President Ferdinand Macros Jr.’s recent order to ban POGOs in the Philippines.

He lamented that the Bureau of Internal Revenue is expected to collect P16.08 billion from POGOs while the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation is supposed to generate an income of only P5.95 billion this year.

In 2023, the BIR reported that POGOs remitted P10.32 billion for the government’s actual revenue collection.

“POGOs have been lobbying to create an impression that they generate substantial revenues but that is not the case,” Gatchalian said, adding that local government units have critical roles in effectively implementing the ban on POGOs.

The Department of Labor and Employment said Marcos’ order will affect at least 25,064 local POGO workers.