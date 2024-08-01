Qixi gets a heart

Kenzo unveils the Kenzo Jungle Heart Collection created by artistic director Nigo, celebrating Chinese Valentine’s Day, which is every 10 August. Inspired by Kenzo Takada’s Jungle fashion, the collection highlights the special expression of love on this Chinese Valentine’s Day.
Focus on the brand codes, Nigo draws on his sensibility of fauna as signifiers of symbols and feelings, combining the tiger, one of the most iconic animals linked to Kenzo Paris DNA, and elephant, Kenzo Takada’s favorite animal, into a huge heart shape, which represents the power of Love. While the “Kenzo Paris” also called “Kenzo archive signature” is directly inspired by brand archives.
Menswear
The menswear line offers a windbreaker jacket with a Kenzo Jungle Heart graphic printed on the back; the Hawaiian shirt is available in white with a heart graphic printed on the chest and in all-over print in navy blue; the T-shirt is pocketed on the chest, available in white and grey.
Womenswear
For women, a windbreaker hooded jacket in blue, which can be worn as a couple’s outfit on Qixi; the Kenzo Jungle Heart printed all-over shirt and pants in navy blue can be worn alone or paired as a set. The classic short-sleeved T-shirt is available in pink and white.
Genderless
The unisex collection includes a navy cardigan, and an oversized T-shirt in white and navy. The Kenzo Jungle Heart graphic is embroidered on the back.
Accessories
The bracelet with a golden Kenzo Jungle Heart pendant, paired with a rope bracelet, is available in blue and pink symbolizing the sincere emotional bonds between the couple.