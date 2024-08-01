Qixi gets a heart

Menswear

The menswear line offers a windbreaker jacket with a Kenzo Jungle Heart graphic printed on the back; the Hawaiian shirt is available in white with a heart graphic printed on the chest and in all-over print in navy blue; the T-shirt is pocketed on the chest, available in white and grey.

Womenswear

For women, a windbreaker hooded jacket in blue, which can be worn as a couple’s outfit on Qixi; the Kenzo Jungle Heart printed all-over shirt and pants in navy blue can be worn alone or paired as a set. The classic short-sleeved T-shirt is available in pink and white.

Genderless

The unisex collection includes a navy cardigan, and an oversized T-shirt in white and navy. The Kenzo Jungle Heart graphic is embroidered on the back.