PCSO breaks ground for new HQ

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Melquiades Robles on Thursday led the groundbreaking for the agency’s new corporate center in Ermita, Manila.

The P2.2-billion project will be the permanent home of the agency’s employees and stakeholders and allow a 24/7 operational capability for designated operations. It is also expected to improve the agency’s products and services for Filipinos.

“This groundbreaking stands not only as a testament to your vision but as a beacon of progress. And given your efforts leading to today, this will surely positively impact on the quality of your service to your stakeholders, to the gaming community, to the ever-growing patrons of the PCSO and the general public,” Bersamin said.

Meanwhile, Robles said the objective is to build a complex that would significantly enhance the PCSO’s corporate image.

It would also aim to strengthen the agency’s ability to fulfill its mandate to raise and provide funds for national health-related projects and charities, he said.

Three separate major buildings will be linked to form the PCSO Corporate Center for efficient circulation, accessibility, and smooth operations.

The first edifice will be the Corporate Building, a seven-story facility with a concrete roof deck that will accommodate frontline services, medical and charity departments, other satellite government offices, and spaces for employees’ well-being.

Second is the Gaming and Multi-Purpose Building that would have three floors dedicated to draw and gaming operations, complemented by multi-purpose areas for social events.

Lastly, the Logistics and Parking Building will be a five-story structure integrating multi-level parking, warehouse facilities, and printing operations to streamline logistics. The facility will meet the minimum parking space requirement of 200 slots.

Some key features of the Corporate Center include the provision for information and communication technology-enabled facilities and the utilization of advanced engineering technology for earthquake resistance. It also will have an Integrated Facilities Management System for efficient building operations and maintenance.

Robles noted that over the years, the PCSO moved from one city to another, either renting or sharing office space to house its workforce and daily operations.

“While the PCSO offices are now housed in Mandaluyong City, it is still not home to us. As such, at the onset of my tenure, I was with you in dreaming for a permanent place to call our very own,” Robles said.