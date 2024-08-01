PCG starts oil recovery from grounded MV Mirola 1

MARIVELES, Bataan — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has commenced oil recovery operations on the MV Mirola 1, which ran aground in Sitio Quiapo, Barangay Biaan on Thursday.

PCG personnel are currently using buckets to collect spilled oil from inside the ship and transfer it to large drums. The collected oil will be sent to a waste disposal facility to prevent health hazards for local residents.

On Wednesday, both the PCG and the Bataan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) conducted drone surveillance and shoreline assessments, noting minimal oil sheens and a slight diesel odor. They also collected water samples for analysis.

The contracted salvor, Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc., is sealing 24 valves as part of their diving operation.

The PCG has deployed BRP Boracay (FPB-2401) and BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) to support Bataan Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia III and other officials in an after-sea survey, where they observed minimal oil sheens in the vicinity waters.