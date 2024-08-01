Pascual’s swan song: Future-ready workforce

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual dedicated his last day at the Department of Trade and Industry through a signing memorandum of agreement with the Department of Education (DepEd) in launching the “Kids for the Future of Philippine Industrialization” (K4F-PH) program.

To recall, Pascual announced his resignation on Wednesday, effective 2 August, which he said was a move for him to return to the private sector and spend quality time with his family.

According to the outgoing Trade secretary, the K4F-PH program seeks to cultivate a future-ready workforce by empowering young students with industry-relevant skills and knowledge, ensuring they are well-prepared for the evolving demands of Philippine industries.

Creating job-ready youth

Pascual emphasized the K4F-PH program’s pioneering approach to nurturing job-ready graduates by fostering career and industry awareness among students as early as the basic education level.

The program aims to integrate critical foundational skills into the curriculum and enable students to make informed choices about their school courses.

Pascual said by aligning educational choices with career aspirations and broader economic growth objectives, students are better prepared for success in key sectors such as information technology and business process management, semiconductors, electronics, and engineering, aerospace, electric vehicles and renewable energy.

The focused approach to education and workforce development will not only equip individuals for rewarding careers but also drive innovation, attract foreign direct investment, and strengthen the nation’s position as a global leader.

“To maintain this advantage in our rapidly evolving world, we must bridge the growing skills gap, ensuring our education system aligns with the needs of our industries. Hence, the Kids for the Future program is that bridge. It will be our catalyst for synergy, uniting the academe, industry, and government in a shared mission to nurture a world-class workforce,” Secretary Pascual said.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo Angara expressed his support for the program, thanking the DTI for its unwavering support in all their initiatives including the crafting of the Tatak Pinoy Act.

“This is the marching order of the President to give hope, chance, and brighter future to our youth through decent jobs in the future,” Secretary Angara said.

“As we embark on this transformative journey together, let us remember that the seeds we plant today will blossom into a future where Philippine industries flourish, Filipino talent is recognized globally, and the dreams of our youth become the driving force behind our nation’s success,” Secretary Pascual added.