Over 12K unregistered vehicles apprehended

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) disclosed on Thursday that its operatives apprehended more than 12,000 vehicles nationwide in July as part of its intensified “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II praised regional directors and other officials for the aggressive campaign against unregistered vehicles, saying it aligns with Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista’s goal of road safety.

“We will continue our aggressive campaign against delinquent vehicle owners,” Mendoza said. “I would like to remind our motorists that vehicle ownership comes with an obligation to register and renew the registration.”

Vehicle registration ensures roadworthiness, especially for public transportation, he said.

Of the total, 11,521 vehicles were issued traffic violation tickets, while 1,531 were impounded, LTO data showed.

The crackdown netted 1,478 private vans and 23 vans used for public transportation. Also apprehended were 355 trucks, 95 SUVs, 69 public utility jeepneys, eight buses, 7,459 motorcycles, and 1,936 tricycles.

LTO Calabarzon had the highest number of apprehensions with 5,204 and 403 impounded vehicles.

Meantime, the agency impounded 176 of the 223 vehicles apprehended in its anti-colorum drive in July.

Mendoza has ordered regional directors to require a court order before releasing impounded vehicles to owners, a measure to protect legitimate operators and drivers.