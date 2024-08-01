Olympic gold medalist gets mega reward

A brand-new condominium unit awaits Filipino gold medalist in the Paris Olympics.

Real estate company Megaworld Corporation yesterday announced that they will reward a brand-new condominium unit worth P24 million to whoever will win the country’s second Olympic gold medal in the ongoing Summer Games.

According to Megaworld president Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso, the two-bedroom residential condominium unit will be located in their 50-hectare township project in McKinley Hill in Taguig City.

This is the second time for Megaworld to dangle a mega reward to motivate Filipino athletes competing in the biggest and most prestigious sports event in the world.

When Hidilyn Diaz won the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, the real estate titan also rewarded her with a two-bedroom, fully-furnished condominium unit worth P14 million at the One Eastwood Avenue in Eastwood City.

“This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill,” Gutierrez-Alfonso said in a statement.

“As one of the celebrated addresses in Fort Bonifacio, McKinley Hill is home to several world-class athletes, including members of the national teams in basketball and football. This makes it a perfect home for Filipino champions who live a life of passion and excellence through and through.”

Megaworld’s offer is just one of the many perks that Filipino athletes will receive when they win an Olympic gold medal.

Aside from those from the private sector, an Olympic gold medalist stands to receive P10 million from the government through the Republic Act 10699 or the Athletes and Coaches Benefits Act.