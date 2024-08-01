Okada Manila launches campaign to celebrate athletic excellence

Okada Manila joins in the celebration and spirit of Olympic Games with its latest campaign, “Embrace Your Own Greatness.”

The campaign underlines Okada's commitment to provide exceptional guest experiences and world-class amenities, designed to make every guest feel like a champion every time they stay at Asia’s premier integrated resort.

“For every guest, every moment spent at Okada Manila is a milestone, every stay a victory lap,” said Robert Scott, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Okada Manila.

“Our goal is to create an environment where the world’s finest comforts meet heartfelt Filipino warmth and Japanese hospitality, celebrating the most important part of our story—our guests,” he added.

The “Embrace Your Own Greatness” campaign will feature a series of events and promotions for guests to mark their achievements and enjoy personal wins.

The Okada Manila experience is made even better with championship-caliber promotions such as the Stay and Dine package, which includes complimentary dining credits worth P2,500; and the Stay, Flex, Fly offer, providing flexible check-in and check-out times along with roundtrip airport transfers.

From 17 August to 22 September, families, car enthusiasts, and staycation lovers are in for an unforgettable time at The Ultimate Hot Wheels Experience at Cove Manila, Asia’s largest indoor beach club. To top off these amazing offers, guests can go on a gastronomic journey beyond flavors and explore a feast for the soul at more than 40 dining options, offering a culinary marathon that caters to every palate.

Guests are welcome to experience the unparalleled leisure and hospitality that has made Okada Manila a premier destination in the region.