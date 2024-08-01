Nueva Ecija, Manila, Pasay rip foes

Favorites Nueva Ecija, Manila and Pasay prevailed, boosting their respective drives in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, the 2022 MPBL champions, trounced the Valenzuela Classics, 93-83, to raise their record to 15-2 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

The Pasay Voyagers thwarted the Paranaque Patriots, 78-72, in the nightcap while the Manila SV Batang Sampaloc Stars battered the Marikina Shoemasters, 91-76, in the opener.

Powered by Will McAloney and Rob Celiz, Nueva Ecija pulled away, 77-54, before the third quarter ended and proceeded to hand Valenzuela its 10th defeat in 20 starts.

McAloney tallied 20 points, highlighted by a 10 of 10 performance from the charity stripe, 10 rebounds and three assists to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors.

Celiz provided support with 11 points, seven rebounds plus four assists, and so did Mer Jesper Ayaay and John Wilson with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Following McAloney’s example, the Rice Vanguards went a perfect 19 of 19 from free throws as against the Classics’ 19 of 26 for 73.1 percent.

Valenzuela got 15 points from John Rey Sumido, 14 points from Darrell Manliguez, 13 points plus five rebounds from Michael Angelo Macion, and nine points, six rebounds, six assists plus two steals from Paolo Hubalde.

While Nueva Ecija sailed smoothly against Valenzuela, Pasay endured wavy moments before sinking Paranaque to 12-8.

The Voyagers, who led by as many as 45-29, bunched seven points, including Axel Inigo’s triple that pushed them ahead, 73-67, with a little more than three minutes left.

Inigo wound up with 16 points and four rebounds, Warren Bonifacio posted 13 points plus six rebounds, Dhon Reverente 11 points plus 13 rebounds, and Jasper Salenga with 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Parañaque drew 24 points, 11 rebounds and three steals from Joshua Gallano and 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists plus two steals from Jielo Razon, and 10 points plus four rebounds from homegrown JR Olegario.

Manila banked on Greg Slaughter, Jan Jamon and Tonino Gonzaga to break free, 89-67, with less than five minutes left en route to a 14-5 slate.