No health issues in oil spill-affected areas — DOH

There has been no reported health issues among residents in areas affected by oil spill, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Thursday.

When asked if there has been any recorded medical problems or emergency among the residents in the areas where oil spill happened, DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo said “none.”

In a radio interview, Domingo said the Health department has been reminding doctors on the protocols for poison management for patients who may pose health concerns after exposure to the leakages coming from three different vessels in Bataan.

On Wednesday, authorities reported another oil spill after a marine vessel ran aground the shallow waters off the coast of Mariveles, Bataan.

MV Mirola 1 was found almost tilted to its side on Wednesday afternoon as personnel from the Bureau of Customs attempted to get samples from the oil tankers it carried.

Aside from MV Mirola 1, two ships — MTKR Terranova with 1.4 million liters of industrial oil and MTKR Jason Bradley with 5,500 liters of diesel — were found to have leaks after sinking off Bataan waters.

With that, Domingo said Health chief Ted Herbosa directed the DOH to start refreshing the health protocols on poison management.

“Not all doctors have instant knowledge when it comes to poison management. But now, refreshers are being offered to them,” Domingo said in Filipino.

“To doctors, when you have a suspected poison patient, don't hesitate to call and the one who will talk to you is a toxicologist—a poison specialist who will tell you what needs to be done and given to the patient,” he added.

Domingo urged individuals who have health concerns after exposure to the oil spill to immediately call DOH’s hotline at 1555.