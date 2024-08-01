MPW inaugurates Basilan infra projects

LAMITAN CITY — The Ministry of Public Works–Basilan District Engineering Office (MPW-BDEO) has inaugurated and turned over a series of completed infrastructure projects funded under the regular infrastructure fund of the ministry for 2023.

MPW Basilan District Engineer Kasim A. Hasanin said yesterday they inaugurated and turned over completed infrastructure projects last month to the local chief executive where the project is located.

Hasanin said the funds for the projects were all taken from the regular infrastructure fund of the BDEO for 2023.

He added that most projects are municipal barangay roads, farm-to-market roads, drainage systems, shoreline protection, and reinforced concrete box culverts.

According to Hasanin, the City of Lamitan has received 12 different infrastructure projects from MPW-BDEO totaling P181.86 million.

These projects are the concreting of Sta. Clara (Basilan State College)-Segummul Road in Lamitan City with a budget of P25 million: concreting of Barangay Ulame to Barangay Tandung Ahas Road, P25 million; Concreting of Sitio Sapah (Barangay Linsungan) to Sitio Bidkanon (Barangay Ubit)-Sitio Nangka (Barangay Bohe Nange) Road, P25 million; Lamitan City, 25 construction of Bridge, Barangay Sengal, P35 million and Construction of Bridge, Sitio Santo Ninio, Barangay Bohe Yakan P25 million, to name a few.

The district engineer also said that the town of Al-Barka has received five infrastructure projects totaling P108.7 million: the towns of Hadji Mohammad Ajul has received 17 projects worth P133 million; Lantawan with five projects worth P152.4 million; Maluso with nine projects worth P122 million; Sumisip with five projects worth P129.95 million; Tabuan-Lasa with six projects worth P43.94 million.