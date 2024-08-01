Misrepresentation charges recommended vs. Alice Guo

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Law Department on Thursday recommended the filing of misrepresentation charges against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

This comes after the fingerprint analysis of Alice Guo matched with the fingerprint of Guo Ha Ping, according to Comelec Chairperson George Garcia.

“Napatunayan ng aming mga eksperto na yung anim na fingerprint… ay iisang tao lamang (Our experts found that the six fingerprints belong to one person only),” Garcia told reporters.

“Therefore dahil iisang tao, may presumption may misrepresentation na yung Alice Guo na siya ang Filipino. Ang sabi ng aming Law Department hindi siya Filipino at dapat siyang kasuhan ng kasong kriminal (Therefore, because they are the same person, there’s a presumption that there’s a misrepresentation that Alice Guo is a Filipino. According to our Law Department, a case must be filed against her),” he added.

The Comelec chief earlier said they may file an election-related offense case against Guo following the findings that she and Chinese passport holder Guo Hua Ping have matching fingerprints.

Garcia noted that the poll body may file charges “motu proprio” or on its own against Guo based on misrepresentation.