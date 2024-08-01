Meralco RE unit eyes U.S. solar tie-up

MSpectrum Inc., a wholly-owned solar subsidiary of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), targets the installation of a 116-kilowatt (kW) solar facility at the local manufacturing facility of US-based Excelitas Technologies Corp.

The company said on Wednesday that the solar project, once complete and running, can generate about 165,998 kilowatt-hour (kWh) of clean energy every year.

It will allow Excelitas to cut its carbon footprint by an estimated 118.2 metric tons, translating to more than 5,430 trees planted and more than 470,000 kilometers reduced in vehicle travel per year.

“With MSpectrum as their solar solutions provider, Excelitas is assured of world-class quality and reliable service throughout the solar project.”

“MSpectrum is committed to delivering a solution specifically designed to help the company realize its financial and sustainability goals through solar energy,” MSpectrum chief operating officer Patrich Henry Panlilio said.

Energy partnership

US-based Excelitas Technologies Corp. is an industrial technology manufacturer focused on delivering solutions to meet the illumination, optical, optronic, sensing, detection and imaging needs of customers worldwide.

“Partnering with MSpectrum is a step in the right direction for Excelitas Technologies Philippines as we do our part in being a good corporate citizen by harnessing the benefits of renewable energy.”

“We look forward to doing more in the future,” Excelitas Technologies Philippines senior director of Operations Enrique M. Sonoy Jr. said.

MSpectrum provides customized energy solutions across industrial, commercial and residential sectors. Through strategic partnerships with technology providers and a deep understanding of energy consumption patterns, it delivers tailored solutions that enhance energy efficiency and sustainability for customers.