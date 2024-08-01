Marcos to Pinoys: Embrace, enrich Filipino language

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday urged Filipinos to embrace and enrich the Filipino language to help inspire the younger generation to appreciate their unique cultural identity.

In his message for the celebration of the Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa, Marcos encouraged Filipinos to delve into the nation's rich literary heritage, hoping that these creations would inspire a sense of national pride and unity.

"This occasion serves as an important reminder for us to love the Filipino language wholeheartedly and from the awareness that inherited languages showcase our remarkable identity as a people," Marcos said.

"However, National Language Month is not just a reminder; it is also an invitation for us to continue loving and enriching our languages," Marcos added.

Citing Presidential Proclamation No. 1041 of 1997, he highlighted the pivotal role of the national language in daily life and its historical significance in the country's quest for independence.

He pointed out that the proclamation enumerates the numerous benefits of having a national language, its contribution to the country's independence, and its ability to broaden our understanding of the diverse experiences and talents of every individual.

"Our literature is rich with works that will surely deepen our love for the nation and encourage the new generation to also appreciate what is uniquely ours,” he added.

The nation celebrates National Language Month every August by virtue of Proclamation 1041, which was issued by former President Fidel V. Ramos in 1997.

This year, the theme for the month-long celebration is “Filipino: Wikang Mapagpalaya (The Liberating Language).”