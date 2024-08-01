Manila eyes longer seniors’ life expectancy

The local government of Manila has recently unveiled plans to extend the lifespan of the city’s residents while ensuring a high quality of life for its senior citizens.

During her third State of the City Address (SoCA), Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the city government is currently conducting studies to complement existing healthcare interventions and enhance the overall well-being of Manileños.

“We are studying what we need to do to extend the life expectancy of our people,” Lacuna said. “Not only do we want to extend the lives of Manileños but also extend the lives of our senior citizens with a high quality of life, happily and without illness.”

The mayor stressed the importance of implementing policies related to nutrition, exercise and environmental cleanliness to achieve the goal of a “Magnificent Manila.”

As a medical doctor, Lacuna has prioritized healthcare since assuming office. She highlighted the achievements of the city’s health cluster, which includes the Manila Health Department and six city-run hospitals providing free healthcare services.

All six hospitals — Ospital ng Tondo, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Sta. Ana Hospital, and the Manila Health Department — are now ISO-certified, ensuring high-quality healthcare services.

Moreover, the city’s 40 health centers are equipped to conduct basic laboratory tests, ECG and ultrasound services. A mobile laboratory and X-ray van also provide free services throughout the city.

To promote dental health, the city launched the “Walang Batang Manileñong Bungi sa 2030” program, providing fluoride and sealant to kindergarten and Grade 1 pupils. The “Alis Sungki Balik Ngiti Program” offers free dental braces and dentures to high school students.