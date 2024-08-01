LOUD AND CLEAR: Cignal sends strong message, clips Petro Gazz

Cignal played an almost perfect game highlighted by just six errors in a sweet revenge victory over freefalling Petro Gazz, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, to remain unscathed in Pool B of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

In the second game, Marina Tushova put on a record-breaking 45-point performance, leading Capital1 to a 13-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13 win over Choco Mucho.

Energized by her teammates and the highly-appreciative fans, Tushova displayed dazzling array of shots, including power hits from the back row that sent Choco Mucho’s defense in tatters.

Amid the celebration, Tushova was surprised when told of what she had just done.

“I didn’t know about scores (record), sorry, and about my numbers,” said the Russian reinforcement.

The HD Spikers made quick work of their 2022 import-laden tournament finals tormentors for their fourth win in as many games that assured them the top spot in the second round (Pool D).

Cignal was in control for most of the match save for a little scare late in the third to tie the franchise’s best start since the 2022 Invitational Conference.

Venezuelan import MJ Perez scored 20 points built on 16 kills including the game’s last two points, three kill blocks and an ace to lead Cignal in handing the Angels their third straight defeat.

“I’m very proud of the team, especially our import. She went all out in this match. Very happy with the effort shown by the team in our three days of preparation. Good thing we’re able to execute our game plan,” HD Spikers head coach Shaq delos Santos said.

Cignal recorded the league’s least number of miscues since it turned pro in 2021.

The six errors committed by the HD Spikers — broken down to just one in the first set, two in the second and three in third — erased the seven miscues by Creamline in a straight-sets win over Adamson in the 2018 Open Conference.

“Hopefully, we could maintain that. Congratulations to us. Being the head coach, I’m really happy with the performance of the team. That’s what we want to see, for them to control their errors,” Delos Santos said.

Jacq Acuna had eight markers while Ces Molina posted seven for the HD Spikers.

The depleted Petro Gazz, who played sans Djanel Cheng, Nicole Tiamzon and injured KC Galdones, kept the game close in the third frame after a terrible first two sets.

The Angels tied the frame at 22-22 but Brooke Van Sickle committed the last of Petro Gazz’s 21 errors before Perez’s finishing blows.

Van Sickle finished with 28 points anchored on 25 kills and three kill blocks with 10 excellent receptions and nine digs.

Cuban import Wilma Salas was the only other Angel in double figures with 14 points and added nine digs.