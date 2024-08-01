Level up with SM’s Cyber Month 2024

Tech buffs, gadget experts, and gaming enthusiasts unite as Cyberzone, the leading and largest IT retailer in the country, has some amazing activities lined up for the month.

This August, Cyberzone invites all tech lovers to evolve, upgrade, and level up with the latest tech innovations at this year’s SM Cyber Month 2024!

Think immersive gaming tournaments, showcases of the latest gadgets for shoppers to experience firsthand, and, of course, exclusive deals and sales that await tech lovers of every age. Isn’t that exciting?

Come one, come all!

Cyber Month kicks off with a 3-day long multi-zone expo from 2 to 4 August 2024 at the Music Hall at SM Mall of Asia. It is sure to be jam-packed with thrilling schedules and mini-events! Gamers and players of all ages, genres, and consoles will enjoy showing off their skills and working together to succeed in their favorite games like Honkai: Star Rail, Tekken 8, Call of Duty: Warzone and more, at the Cyberzone Game Arena!

Gamers, activate!

More of a trading card game or miniatures hobbyist? Then you’ll enjoy Hobby Corner! Dive into miniatures painting, immerse yourself in characters and storytelling through a role-playing game session, and engage with other hobbyists through TCG and miniatures play sessions. What’s more, some very lucky players have the chance to win invitations to the Magic: The Gathering SEA Championship and the Flesh and Blood Calling: Manila main event!

Gadgets galore

If you’re into gadgets, consoles, and the latest and greatest tech products on the market, Cyberzone will be featuring these and more at the Gadget Expo! Get ready to see what the biggest tech brands have to offer, and have fun with their experiential displays, pop-up booths, and more!

Shop and save with exclusive deals

The fun doesn’t stop there! Cyberzone is ready to LEVEL UP the entire month of August! Get your hands on the hottest deals at the Great Gadget Sale, with up to 60% off on select items at any Cyberzone nationwide. You’ll also find exclusive sales on SM Malls Online.

AweSM Fun for Everyone

Even MORE activities are set to thrill the community! Find the “CTRL+ALT+PLAY!” gaming hubs dedicated to gamers of all ages at participating SM malls. Cosplayers and collectors will also get their spotlight as SM malls transform into spaces for these fun-loving, pop culture enthusiasts.

Cyber Month is sure to be a blast, so don’t miss out! Whether you’re a casual gamer who appreciates the simplicity of a user-friendly program, or a complete technophile who is excited to see where digital and technological developments take us, Cyberzone definitely has something that will get you ready to level up!