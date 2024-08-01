La Union placed under state of calamity

The province of La Union has been declared under a state of calamity in the wake of Typhoon Carina, which caused widespread devastation.

The storm triggered landslides, soil erosion, clogged waterways, fallen trees, and extensive flooding have resulted in severe impacts on local communities.

Approximately 34,090 families, totaling 107,854 individuals across 316 barangays in 20 municipalities, have been impacted by the typhoon. Three lives have been lost: an 11-year-old boy from Bacnotan was hit by a fallen tree, a 48-year-old woman from Bauang was swept away by strong currents, and a 61-year-old man from Tubao got drowned. Ongoing search and retrieval operations continue for the latter two victims.

The infrastructure in La Union has suffered significantly, with 39 road sections in various municipalities impacted, and 51 barangays experiencing power interruptions. Additionally, 263 houses were damaged, with strong winds and fallen trees causing partial or total destruction to many homes.

The agriculture sector faces estimated damages of P86,888,248.70, while the livestock and poultry industry has incurred losses of around P1,661,910. Infrastructure damage is estimated at P17,000,000, and the tourism sector has suffered losses amounting to P15,007,720.

In response, the provincial government of La Union has provided P545,780 worth of assistance to affected families.