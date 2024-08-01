Japan, UNDP sign project to promote digitalized elections in BARMM

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines ENDO Kazuya led the ceremonial signing and Exchange of Notes for project to enhance voter awareness and digitalized elections in BARMM on 1 August 2024.

The signing of "The Project for Raising Voters’ Awareness and Promoting Digitalization of Electoral Process in Bangsamoro” was held at the Ambassador’s residence in Makati City. UNDP Resident Representative, Dr. Selva Ramachandran, represented the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in the event.

The ceremony was attended by notable figures including Director and Special Assistant to the Chairman Frances Carolyn Aguindadao-Arabe of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), Assistant Director Anthon A. Cayaco of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), and Mr. Carlos Domingo Guevara of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPRU).

With the goal of achieving peace, stability, and progressive socio-economic development, the creation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) following the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in 2018, witnessed a significant stride in this mission. Accordingly, all peace and development efforts will culminate in the momentous first Bangsamoro parliamentary election in 2025.

In support of the upcoming election, including the Barangay elections, the Government of Japan will provide a grant of JPY 234 million (approximately US$1.5 million) to the UNDP. This funding will support a 1.5-year-long project in partnership with the COMELEC to enhance voter education and digitalize key election management processes. This project aims to boost voter participation by informing the citizens, particularly women and vulnerable groups in last mile areas, about the Bangsamoro Parliament’s role and the specifics of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Bangsamoro Electoral Code for a more inclusive and comprehensive election.

Additionally, the project addresses digitalization challenges by partnering with the COMELEC to deliver accurate information, encourage voters registration, and build trust in the electoral process through effective communication and transparency. By leveraging information and communication technology, the project will contribute to a more inclusive and transparent election, ensuring that BARMM autonomous government is duly elected in a fair and comprehensive manner.

Recognizing the myriad of challenges that can arise during an election, Ambassador Endo conveyed Japan’s expectation for the COMELEC to exert its strong leadership in ensuring the democratic and transparent implementation of the coming and future elections by maximizing the said inputs of the project, as well as the hope that, with the collective concerted efforts in promoting regional development and cohesion, “the sun rises on a more hopeful and peaceful BARMM following the elections.”