Japan, Phl ink project to help raise voter awareness, digitalization in BARMM

The Japanese Embassy in the Philippines and Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Thursday signed an agreement in a bid to boost voter awareness and digitalization in the electoral process in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Under the Bangsamoro Organic Law, a total of 80 parliamentary seats are at stake in the 12 May 2025 BARMM Parliamentary Elections.

"With the first regular elections for the Bangsamoro Parliament close at hand, the importance of our cooperation remains ever significant in what can be described as a defining event for the BARMM," Japanese Ambassador Kazuya Endo said.

"I believe the successful conduct of this election has the potential to greatly validate the key decisions and dialogue behind the peace process thus far," Endo added.

The Japanese official said the Embassy's partnership with the Comelec "aims to introduce greater clarity to the electoral process, build up the capacities of concerned stakeholders, and help bring about a more participative voter base through digitalization."

Endo said he also believes that voter education and awareness raising will be equally integral in the pursuit of more inclusive and comprehensive polls in the region.

"Through this project, it is our hope that greater accessibility to information on the candidates and manifests of political parties, as well as the distinctive structure of the Bangsamoro Parliament in contrast to that of the national government, will lessen voter apprehension, strengthen their confidence in the political system, and equip them with knowledge to arrive at fact-driven decisions to help make the most of their respective votes," Endo continued.

"The technology will bolster stakeholder efforts in reaching out to voters in those situated in the farther corners of the region," he furthered.

Through digitalization, Endo explained, voters will receive accurate information, insulating them from misinformation and increasing their likelihood of participating in the elections.

"Likewise, the provision of internet access and dedicated servers will introduce enhanced flow in information sharing, improve efficiencies in data transmittal processes, and supplement voter deliberations through analytics," the official added.

The ¥234 million program will be implemented by the United Nations Development Programme.